Hamilton among top 5 Canadian cities for cheaters: Ashley Madison

There are apparently a lot of cheaters in Hamilton.

Ashley Madison has released its annual Infidelity Hotlist, which rates Canadian cities by the highest number of adulterers per capita.

The dating site for extramarital affairs based its list on the number of signups to its service in Canadian cities between June and September 2018.

Hamilton comes in at No. 5 on the list, while Guelph took the top spot.

No. 2 was Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Oshawa in third and Barrie in fourth place.

Ashley Madison’s motto is: “Life is short. Have an affair.”