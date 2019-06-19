California
June 19, 2019 10:48 pm
Updated: June 19, 2019 10:50 pm

Police say officer in Sacramento shot, gunman still firing

By Staff The Associated Press

Authorities say a Sacramento, California police officer has been shot in a possible ambush and a gunman continues to hold off those trying to reach her.

KTXL-TV says a lieutenant is reporting that the officer was responding to a report of shots fired in the North Sacramento neighbourhood Wednesday evening when she was hit and is pinned down in the yard of a home.

The Sacramento Bee indicates the officer is in a backyard. There’s no word on her condition.

KTXL-TV says other officers were trying to reach her but a man with a rifle is shooting from another home.

Because of the gunman, police are warning residents to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

