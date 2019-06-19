Mexico becomes first country to ratify CUSMA trade deal with Senate vote

Mexico‘s Senate has voted to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, making it the first of the three countries to gain legislative approval.

Mexico’s upper chamber voted 114 to four with three abstentions on Wednesday in favour of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

READ MORE: Democrats won’t pass trade deal if it’s just ‘NAFTA with sugar on top’: Pelosi

U.S. President Donald Trump had demanded a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement that it would replace.

WATCH: Freeland says they won’t ratify CUSMA until Mexico and U.S. are ready (May 2019)

Earlier this month, on the same day the Mexico’s executive formally presented the agreement to the Senate, Trump announced via Twitter that he would begin imposing escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports unless Mexico slowed the flow of Central American migrants to their shared border.

READ MORE: If CUSMA not ratified before election, ‘all bets are off’: business head

The treaty is still awaiting consideration by lawmakers in the United States and Canada.