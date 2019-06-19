Saskatchewan weather outlook: severe storms bring heavy rain

Much needed rain finally rolls into Saskatchewan with a low-pressure system.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for western Saskatchewan including the Battlefords, Swift Current, Kindersley and Cypress Hills as conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

These storms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, similar to the storms that caused flash flooding in Swift Current on Tuesday night.

They are expected to develop in western Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon under a slow-moving low-pressure system before the risk diminishes late Wednesday evening.

Wednesday

After starting the day in low double digits, temperatures popped up into the 20s by mid-morning in Saskatoon and Regina under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

Gusty winds continue into the afternoon as clouds slide in with a system that brings with it a chance of late day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with daytime highs reaching into the mid-20s.

Wednesday night

The risk of storms continues into the evening hours with rumbles of thunder and showers possible into the early morning hours as the mercury dips back into low double digits.

Thursday

Showers are likely throughout the day on Thursday with the possibility of embedded thunderstorms with heavier downpours.

The gloomy day will also be cool with temperatures only making it into the mid-teens for an afternoon high for the final day of spring.

Friday

Summer officially begins at 9:54 a.m. CST on Friday and will do so under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers at times.

Daytime highs should manage to rebound back into the mid-to-upper teens in the afternoon for the first day of the new season.

Weekend outlook

An upper-level low-pressure system will linger over the province for the first weekend of summer with a good chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs will remain in the high teens Saturday before returning to the 20s Sunday and beyond.

The June 19 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Peters near Paynton:

