Design firm tied to federal detention centre says it’s being targeted by ‘extreme leftists’

A Montreal-based architecture firm involved in the construction of an immigrant detention centre says it has been attacked again by “extreme leftists.”

The firm Lemay said in a statement one of its employees was personally targeted in front of his home. The company adds its property has been hit several times over recent months by the leftist group, which it doesn’t name.

READ MORE: Supreme Court decision ‘opens the door’ to further challenges of immigration detention: expert

Lemay did not say who was attacked or how, but an anonymous post to an anarchist website described an arson attack against the car of one of the firm’s architects and partners.

WATCH BELOW: Canada announces $138M plan to upgrade, reform immigration detainee facilities

The post on Montreal Counter-Information celebrates the torching of a BMW belonging to a Lemay partner outside his home in the city’s west end on June 11.

Montreal police spokesman Julien Levesque confirmed Wednesday the force’s arson squad is investigating a June 11 arson incident involving a car in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. He wouldn’t give other details.

READ MORE: Canada’s immigration detention system unfairly penalizes detainees: report

According to the federal government’s procurement website, Lemay is part of a joint venture that received a contract in 2018 worth up to $5 million for a new immigration holding centre in Laval, Que., north of Montreal. Since then, the company has been the target of a series of attacks.

READ MORE: Immigration-detention system not flawless but legal: government lawyer

Last May, police opened an investigation after crickets were released into Lemay’s offices. A group calling itself the Anti-construction Crew claimed responsibility on the Montreal Counter-Information website.

WATCH BELOW: Liberals announce new immigration detention rules to protect children