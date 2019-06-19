After 6 months in space, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will return to Earth

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is set to return to Earth late Monday as his six-month mission comes to an end.

Speaking to reporters today from the International Space Station a final time before his return, Saint-Jacques says returning to gravity will take some getting used to, but he’s looking forward to seeing his wife and three children.

READ MORE: Astronaut David Saint-Jacques becomes first Canadian spacewalker in 12 years

Saint-Jacques’ first space mission, with NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, began Dec. 3 when the trio arrived aboard a Soyuz capsule.

Among his highlights in orbit was a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk on April 8 — the first Canadian to walk in space since David Williams in 2007.

WATCH: David Saint-Jacques’ family speaks about his life in space

In May, he used the station’s Canadarm 2 for a “cosmic catch” of SpaceX Dragon cargo — the first time the feat was performed by a Canadian using the Canadian-built technology aboard the space station.

Saint-Jacques has also performed numerous science experiments while aboard the station.