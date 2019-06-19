Mississauga men charged with thefts from Cobourg business: Police

Two Mississauga men face charges involving multiple thefts from a business in the Town of Cobourg.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., Cobourg police were called to a northwest business for reports of an alleged theft in progress involving two suspects.

When officers arrived on the scene, they arrested one suspect. The second suspect who had left the scene in a vehicle was later located on Highway 401 and arrested. Police say the investigation determined the men were allegedly involved in another theft from the same business on Sunday.

Stefan Dolinski, 61, and Jan Jablonski, 62, were both charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. Dolinski was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Dolinski was held in custody for a bail hearing on Wednesday; Jablonksi was released with a court date scheduled next month.

“It is believed that there may be more occurrences involving these two men in other jurisdictions,” Cobourg police stated. “Other police services have been contacted to follow-up on similar outstanding thefts.”

