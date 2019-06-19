Cambridge council approves new recreational facility in Galt

Cambridge council approved the location for a new recreational facility on Tuesday night.

The facility, which will include a pool, multiple gymnasiums and a fitness track, will be built in the Galt area of the city.

“Determining the location and the programming components has been a complicated task,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement. “Thank you to staff for their hard work and to the two community task forces who assisted with the process.”

The building will not be getting an ice rink, however, as council chose to build those facilities in Preston and at the sports park on Franklin Boulevard.

“This will also allow us to re-invest in and expand our existing facilities, which will mean we will have five new or renovated facilities spread out across Preston, Galt and Hespeler,” McGarry said.

Construction on the new complex is expected to get underway in 2020.