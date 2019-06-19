Win tickets to “An Evening with Former First Lady Michelle Obama”

It’s your chance to spend an evening hearing from one of the most well-known people in the world.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is bringing her speaking tour to Hamilton this fall. She’s set to take the stage at First Ontario Centre on the evening of Friday, October 11.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster’s website.

Michelle Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. Her time in the role was known for initiatives that worked to address childhood obesity, supporting veterans and members of the armed forces, improving access to education for girls worldwide and inspiring more young people to seek higher education.