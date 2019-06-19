Southeastern Ontario Cancer Centre in Kingston unveils art created by Indigenous patients

In advance of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario has unveiled a new art installation and a giant dream catcher.

Inspired and created by Indigenous patients undergoing cancer treatment, cancer survivors and their loved ones, the dream catcher and art work will be a visual reminder that they are entering a safe and culturally inclusive space.

Ashley Hendry is the program manager at the regional cancer centre.

“This is relationship building with the First Nations, Inuit, Metis, urban and Indigenous populations,” Hendry said.

“This is really a starting point for work that we’re going to do in the future as we work to continue to reduce barriers, to accessing health care and reducing fears around cancer screening, prevention and the treatment as well.”

Tuesday’s unveiling included patient speakers from the Indigenous community and executive leaders from the Cancer Centre and Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

Carol Anne Maracle is a former patient and now the centre’s patient experience advisor.

“After some discussion with people and breaking down those walls, like you said, to have respect for each other and listen, listen to what each other are saying, really we’re both wanting the same thing and that’s what we’ve been working for accomplishing the better,” she said.

National Indigenous People’s Day is June 21.