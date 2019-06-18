Child who fell into pool at Chilliwack home passes away, RCMP confirm

A child who fell into a pool at a Chilliwack home last Thursday has died.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed the child passed away on Sunday, but said any additional information would have to come from the BC Coroners Service.

READ MORE: Child in critical condition after falling into pool at Chilliwack home

Rail said the matter was not under criminal investigation.

Global News has requested information from the coroner.

The child, whose age remains unclear, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being found in the pool in the 4200 block of Osborne Road, just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH: Summer swim safety