Public school track stars aim to do well at their respective Kingston high schools

The Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic School Board Track and Field Championships were held Tuesday at Kingston’s Caraco Field.

More than 300 children from 16 different schools took part in the day-long competition.

School officials downplayed the importance of winning and focused more on participation, physical activity, sportsmanship, and school spirit.

That doesn’t mean that athletes were not trying to break records and perform to the best of their abilities.

Brice Jomo won the Bantam boys 100-metre dash.

“I was anxious at the beginning,” said the 14-year-old student from St. Francis of Assisi Separate School.

But Jomo quickly got over his nerves and outran his opponents to win the first place ribbon.

“It feels amazing to win the race,” Jomo said.

“I stuttered at the start but kept my balance and started going straight. I ran as fast as I could until I got to the finish line. I didn’t even know if I came, first, second or third. I went as fast as I could and I guess it was good enough to win. I’m so happy because St.Francis is only in its second year of operation.

Jomo plans to continue his track career next year in high school at Regiopolis-Notre Dame.

Winning the Bantam girls 100-metre race was Kyra Charlery-Franklyn.

“I got a really good start,” said the 14-year-old grade 8 student from Mother Theresa Separate School.

“I kept my eyes on the finish line and ran as fast as I could. I’m so happy it was good enough to win.”

Charlery-Franklyn plans to continue her track career next season at Holy Cross Secondary School.

“Track and field is my favourite sport,” continued Charlery-Franklyn.

“I love to train and plan to continue working hard in the off-season. I really want to do well in high school but I know I have to get better.”