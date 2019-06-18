Police ID missing diver in St. Lawrence River near Cornwall as man from U.K.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the scuba diver who was reported missing in the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall a week ago as Thomas (Andy) Phillips, a 46-year-old man from the United Kingdom.

Police were notified of Phillips’ disappearance after he did not resurface from a dive near Macdonell Island in South Stormont Township on June 11.

He was out diving with another man that Tuesday morning, according to the OPP detachment in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry. Phillip’s diving partner returned to shore shortly before 9 a.m., provincial police said.

Phillips has worked as a diving instructor for more than 20 years and his career has taken him around the globe, according to his biography on the website of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Most recently, Phillips served as a director of professional training at dive centre in Honduras, the website says. The association lists Phillips’ hometown as Inverness, Scotland.

Const. Tylor Copeland said police continue to search for Phillips with help from the marine unit.