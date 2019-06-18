Canada
June 18, 2019 4:48 pm
Updated: June 18, 2019 5:00 pm

Police ID missing diver in St. Lawrence River near Cornwall as man from U.K.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry are still searching for a diver who went missing in the St. Lawrence River, near Cornwall, on June 11. Police identified the diver as a man from the U.K. on June 18.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A A

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the scuba diver who was reported missing in the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall a week ago as Thomas (Andy) Phillips, a 46-year-old man from the United Kingdom.

Police were notified of Phillips’ disappearance after he did not resurface from a dive near Macdonell Island in South Stormont Township on June 11.

Story continues below

He was out diving with another man that Tuesday morning, according to the OPP detachment in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry. Phillip’s diving partner returned to shore shortly before 9 a.m., provincial police said.

READ MORE: Search underway for missing diver in St. Lawrence River, near Cornwall

Phillips has worked as a diving instructor for more than 20 years and his career has taken him around the globe, according to his biography on the website of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Most recently, Phillips served as a director of professional training at dive centre in Honduras, the website says. The association lists Phillips’ hometown as  Inverness, Scotland.

Const. Tylor Copeland said police continue to search for Phillips with help from the marine unit.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andy Phillips
Cornwall news
Macdonell Island
missing diver in St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Ottawa news
Professional Association of Diving Instructors
South Stormont
Township of South Stormont

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.