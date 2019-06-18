Police confirm ‘illegal’ dump sites in Brantford contained chemicals to make meth

Brantford police say lab results have confirmed that illegally discarded materials from a dumping investigation in February were likely from an illegal meth operation.

“The test results of the chemicals that were found in the discarded barrels is consistent with chemicals that are used in the manufacturing of illegal substances such as methamphetamine, and could be by-products from an illegal controlled drug lab,” said police.

“In all four locations, containers containing unknown substances/chemicals were found to be illegally dumped.”

Detectives say the four locations in the city were an area around Spalding Avenue and Golf Road, as well as Edge Street and Glenwood Drive.

Police are continuing with the investigation and asking for public assistance. Anyone with information about the illegally dumped material can call 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Detectives suggest anyone who comes across any materials that have been discarded, should not approach and call police, firefighters or city officials immediately to report its location.

