Officer arrested for ‘forging documents’: Hamilton police

Hamilton Police say they’ve arrested and charged an officer for allegedly forging “administrative documents.”

In a release on Tuesday afternoon, the police service said 42-year-old Darren Smith, an 18-year member of the service, is facing four charges: two counts of forging documents and two counts of using forged documents.

Police go on to say Smith had falsely signed administrative documents and that several of the incidents occurred between November 30, 2017, and July 22, 2018.

Smith has been suspended from duty and will make his first court appearance on July 18, 2019.

