June 18, 2019 1:20 pm

Guelph city hall hosting free bike theft prevention forum

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Local police are partnering with the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation to host a bike theft prevention forum.

Dave Parsons/ Global News
Guelph police and the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation are hosting a free bike theft prevention forum at city hall on Tuesday night.

It will include a presentation and tips on how cyclists can prevent their bikes from being stolen as well as community-based actions that can help deter thefts from happening.

There will also be information on how bicycles can be registered through 529 Garage, a worldwide bike registration database.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is accessible and does not require registration.

