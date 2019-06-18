Guelph city hall hosting free bike theft prevention forum

Guelph police and the Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation are hosting a free bike theft prevention forum at city hall on Tuesday night.

It will include a presentation and tips on how cyclists can prevent their bikes from being stolen as well as community-based actions that can help deter thefts from happening.

There will also be information on how bicycles can be registered through 529 Garage, a worldwide bike registration database.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is accessible and does not require registration.

