Guelph to host several events for Bike Month

Guelph has several events lined up for Bike Month in June.

Guelph will be hosting plenty of events throughout the month of June as part of Bike Month.

The city said most of the events are free, but participants may need to register for some in advance.

One of the highlights of the month’s programming will be a bike theft forum at city hall on June 18.

Guelph police will be providing tips for protecting bicycles from being stolen, and the city will show cyclists how to register their bikes online.

The city is also urging residents to take advantage of their ReCycle Bike Reuse Program and the 70 kilometres of bike lanes around the city.

A full list of all the events can be found online.

