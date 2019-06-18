Crime
June 18, 2019 10:24 am
Updated: June 18, 2019 11:54 am

Multiple post-secondary schools receive bomb threats: Toronto police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A photo of Toronto Police outside of Ryerson's Chang school.

Jamie Mauracher / Global News
OCAD University, Ryerson University‘s Chang School, George Brown College and Humber College have received bomb threats that are being directed at post-secondary campuses throughout the city, police say.

Toronto police said the call came in just before 9 a.m. and that four schools and 10 campuses are involved.

Police said the threats are similar in nature and that these calls are being taken very seriously.

Officers are on scene investigating and working with the affected schools to determine when evacuations will be necessary.

George Brown College said it received a threatening email.

“Please report any suspicious activity by dialing 0 on any college phone,” the college said.

OCAD said all of its buildings are being evacuated and the school will be closed for the rest of the day.

Ryerson said its students and faculty can go to the Podium building to receive further information.

Humber College said a search of all the campuses was done and that it is continuing to monitor the situation.

 

