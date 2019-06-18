Peterborough man charged with break and enter at Park Street residence

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a reported break-in at a Park Street North residence on Monday afternoon.

Peterborough police say that around 3 p.m., a man allegedly broke into a Park Street North residence and threatened another man.

Police were called to the residence, and through the investigation, officers identified a suspect.

The suspect was then located at a London Street residence.

Jonathan Gordon Saunders, 19, of London Street, was arrested and charged with break and enter and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

