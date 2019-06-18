Hamilton police investigating reported break-in at McMaster Automotive Resource Centre

Hamilton police are looking for help in identifying suspects involved in a reported break and enter at McMaster University.

Police say that in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 28, three male suspects entered the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre on Longwood Road South, where they removed copper wiring and plumbing fixtures. Police also say the suspects broke into locked tool boxes and stole thousands of dollars in construction tools.

According to police, a 1999 to 2006 model black GMC Sierra truck was used to haul away the stolen goods.

The first suspect is described as a white man, between 30-35 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with white or grey logo lettering and grey horizontal stripes, black sports pants with the Toronto Blue Jays logo on the left pocket, grey runners with white soles and black trim, and a knapsack with bright yellow straps.

The second suspect is described as a white man between 35-40 years old, with dark hair and a thin-to-medium build. Police say he was clean cut with a thin, light brown goatee and was wearing a black leather waist-length jacket, blue jeans with button-flap rear pockets and black boots.

The third suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who has information that could assist police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Allen Schultz by calling 905-546-3820 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905 546-2991.

HPS BEAR Unit looking to identify Break & Enter suspects from an incident at McMaster Automotive Research Center on May 28, 2019. Call (905)546-3820 if you can help. https://t.co/qWHGBY2YPu #HamOnt @McMasterU pic.twitter.com/5rsCEamOmv — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 18, 2019