Port Perry woman killed in Highway 7 collision east of Peterborough: OPP

OPP say a woman was killed following a head-on collision between a car and a transport truck east of Peterborough on Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., Peterborough County OPP and other first responders were called to the collision on Highway 7 at the 12th Line of Asphodel, about 5.5 kilometres east of the village of Norwood and 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision between a car and a transport truck on Highway 7 in between the 11 and 12 Lines of Asphodel between Havelock and Norwood. The road is expected to be closed for several hours #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/bfTNQ181Fd — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 18, 2019

An Ornge air ambulance was originally called to the scene but was later cancelled.

OPP say the investigation determined the westbound car had crossed the centre line and struck the eastbound tractor trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Rachelle Tamman, 35, of Port Perry, Ont.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. The Ministry of the Environment was contacted to clean up a diesel fuel leak.

Highway 7 was closed between County Road 30 and County Road 45 in Norwood until Tuesday morning as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this collision is asked to contact OPP Const. Matthew Whittaker at 705-742-0401.