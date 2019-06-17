Canada
June 17, 2019 6:27 pm

Sask. Wildlife Federation cautions drivers over ‘increase’ in deer population

By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) is expecting an increase in wild deer populations, which they say could cause a potential increase in collisions.

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) is telling drivers to keep an eye out for wild animals while on roads and highways.

Due to the mild winter, the SWF expects to see an increase in deer populations, enhancing the risk of collisions.

In 2018, more than 14,000 wildlife collision claims were made to SGI. Over 520 of those involved moose, while 12,400 involved deer.

The collisions resulted in about $83 million in insurance claims.

The SWF is launching the 23rd annual edition of its “Give Wildlife a Brake” public safety campaign this month, aimed at reminding drivers about the danger of wildlife.

Give Wildlife a Brake’ alerts drivers through billboards, social media and radio.

The campaign will run into July and will launch again in October for another month.

