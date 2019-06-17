Entertainment
June 17, 2019 10:25 am
Updated: June 17, 2019 10:26 am

Gloria Vanderbilt, mother of Anderson Cooper, dead at 95

By Staff The Associated Press

Anderson Cooper and his mother Gloria Vanderbilt attend the premiere of "Nothing Left Unsaid" at the Time Warner Center on Monday, April 4, 2016, in New York.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A A

Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the centre of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

*More to come 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anderson Cooper
anderson cooper mother
Gloria Vanderbilt
gloria vanderbilt dead
gloria vanderbilt death
who is gloria vanderbilt

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.