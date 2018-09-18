‘Frankly idiotic’: Anderson Cooper targets Donald Trump Jr.’s claim of lying about hurricane

CNN news host Anderson Cooper used 10 minutes of his Monday night episode to defend his previous coverage of hurricanes after the president’s son appeared to accuse him of exaggerating.

In a tweet on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture of Cooper standing waist-deep in water while his cameraman stands on higher ground.

“Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad,” Trump Jr. wrote.

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

The tweet also slammed CNN for having bad ratings and suggested coverage of the hurricane was exaggerated. Though he didn’t specify which hurricane, news coverage over the past few days has been focused on Hurricane Florence, which dumped torrents of rain on the Carolinas and flooded cities.

WATCH: Latest news coverage of Tropical Storm Florence Trump: Nearly 20,000 personnel assisting in Hurricane Florence recovery 01:25 Trump: Nearly 20,000 personnel assisting in Hurricane Florence recovery 02:13 Hurricane Florence: U.S. Air Force survey flood zones in South Carolina in wake of storm 05:28 North Carolina has 17 confirmed deaths, 1200 road closures after Florence: Governor 00:24 Weather Channel reporter mocked for ‘overly dramatic’ Hurricane Florence coverage 02:07 Danger rises in Carolina’s as Hurricane Florence weakens to a tropical depression 01:59 Hurricane Florence: U.S. Coast Guard swimmer investigates abandoned truck in North Carolina floodwaters 01:32 Hurricane Florence: Inland North Carolina communities clean up after storm topples trees

Cooper clapped back to the tweet on air during Anderson Cooper 360, showing pictures of Trump Jr. with hunting trophies saying, “I know he considers himself an outdoorsman and pays a lot of money to be led to wildlife in Africa that he then kills.”

He also said he wasn’t “sure if [Trump Jr.’s] actually been to a hurricane or a flood.”

“I didn’t see him down in North Carolina over the last few days helping out, lending a hand, but I’m sure he was doing something important besides just tweeting lies,” Cooper said.

After Trump Jr. tweeted the photo, memes of Anderson Cooper spread online, with many people assuming it was a recent picture.

One trump official wrote on Instagram: “You know it’s sad when even the WEATHER is #FakeNews.”

Another Trump Staffer shared the photo on Twitter with the caption: “Absolutely disgraceful! Apparently #HurricaneFlorence wasn’t devastating enough for @CNN’s @andersoncooper – so he had to exaggerate for his live shot. #FakeNews at its finest!”

Absolutely disgraceful! Apparently #HurricaneFlorence wasn’t devastating enough for @CNN’s @andersoncooper — so he had to exaggerate for his live shot. #FakeNews at its finest! pic.twitter.com/9pUJ6Ulgqf — Gavin J. Smith (@iamgavinjames) September 15, 2018

Cooper references one criticism, where someone claims that he was kneeling in the water saying, “The idea that I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is, frankly, idiotic.”

READ MORE: Weather Channel reporter mocked for ‘overly dramatic’ Hurricane Florence coverage

Cooper said that the photo was taken in 2008 during Hurricane Ike, explaining that he was near Bridge City, Texas, and was off the road in deeper water to stay out of the way of the rescue crews. He also explained that the cameraman stayed on the high ground because the equipment would fail in water.

He said he rarely responded to “online conspiracy theorists of cable new cranks,” but felt it was necessary to reply this time.

“I’ve covered hurricanes for about 14 years and it really does make me sad to think that anyone would think that I would try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster,” he said.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Jr. appears to mock sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

“Look, I don’t expect the president’s son to ever admit that he was wrong or one of the president’s advisers or frankly anyone else who’s retweeted any of these pictures. But I at least thought that they and you should know the truth,” he concluded.

It’s not the first time Cooper has used his show to rebut specific comments: in January after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly called Haiti and African countries “shithole” countries, Cooper made an emotional statement defending the Haitian people.

READ MORE: Anderson Cooper’s passionate defence of Haitians against Trump’s ‘shithole’ remark