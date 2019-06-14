Father’s Day spending on the rise
With Father’s Day happening this Sunday, if you haven’t bought a gift for Dad you may need to bring some extra cash.
According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach an all-time high of $16 billion.
Retailers say they are seeing a jump and one gift just isn’t enough anymore.
“Yeah there’s a little more spending, a little more about the accessories, add-ons and things like that. [They are] not just necessarily buying one item, they want to compliment it with additional items,” said retail manager Brad Mohr.
While people are wanting to spend more for the men in their life, it’s still no comparison to what Mom receives on Mother’s Day. This year a total of $25 billion dollars was spent, which is roughly $195.00 for each mom.
Jewelry and flowers were the most popular gifts for Moms, while a special outing and clothing topped the list for Dads.
