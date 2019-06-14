École Polytechnique hands out its 50,000th degree

Montreal’s École Polytechnique achieved a significant milestone today: It handed out its 50,000th degree.

The award was presented during a graduation ceremony at Palais des congrès.

The recipient, Eva Terriault, just completed her undergraduate degree in computer engineering. She follows in the footsteps of Gabrielle Bodis, the first woman to graduate from the institution 60 years ago.

READ MORE: ‘We cannot forget’: 14 women killed in École Polytechnique massacre honoured

“I really enjoyed my years at Polytechnique,” said Terriault, who plans to go on to obtain her master’s degree in environmental science.

“I have big plans,” she said. Terriault not only plans to get her master’s degree, but to work abroad in developing countries and eventually work on the management side of engineering.

Terriault pursued engineering due to her interest in the intersection between creation and hard science.

Her mother, Dominique Longtin, is equally an engineering graduate from Polytechnique. She said she was very happy her daughter was following her footsteps and pursued this profession. “She was always very good in mathematics, so it was natural for her to go into that field,” she said.

Terriault said she never gave the aspect of her gender much thought.

READ MORE: École Polytechnique student receives 4th Order of the White Rose engineering scholarship

“I never thought about it until I was in the program,” said the recent grad. She noticed people’s surprised reactions when she would tell them she was studying computer engineering, she said.

“They were surprised that I liked this,” said Terriault.

Raphael Christian Roy, Terriault’s boyfriend, said he’s proud of her.

“I would encourage more women to go into this field, they add a lot of value,” he said. “The more diverse the teams [in engineering] are, the better the ideas coming out of those teams.”

— With files from Global’s Phil Carpenter

WATCH: Women in STEM