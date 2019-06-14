Sun shines on Newcomer Day at Hamilton City Hall

Hamilton City Hall hosts Newcomer Day to welcome dozens of new citizens from 19 different countries.

The second annual event was organized by the Immigration Partnership Council and it included an information fair, marketplace, entertainment and food within the forecourt on Friday afternoon.

The event featured a citizenship ceremony in council chambers to welcome 35 new citizens from 19 countries.

Today, the City of Hamilton welcomed hundreds of participants at the 2nd annual Hamilton Newcomer Day at City Hall, hosted by @HipcHamilton. More: https://t.co/LJOS54jYL0 #HamOnt #HamiltonForAll pic.twitter.com/VNOPTYEhkg — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 14, 2019

The Immigration Partnership Council’s Rashad Al-Aani says the event was a chance for service providers and newcomers to meet with each other and for “newcomers to feel welcomed and to feel connected.”

Al-Aani adds that it was also a celebration of Hamilton’s “diversity and richness.”

In total, there are about 130,000 immigrants living in Hamilton, comprising about 25 per cent of the population.