Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of June 15

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Whatever you decide to do this weekend – don’t forget it’s also Father’s day!

1. Fast & Furious

Our historic Exchange District does double-duty as a dining room of sorts this Friday for the sixth annual Fast & Furious Feast.

The Feast is a part of the Give 30 national campaign which supports Canadian food banks throughout the month of Ramadan.

So far that includes 14 food banks in six provinces!

Here in Manitoba 100 per cent of ticket sales from Friday’s event will go to the great folks down at Winnipeg Harvest.

Folks that work really hard all year long to make sure Manitobans have access to food.

According to Harvest, almost 64,000 people visit a food back each month and close to 41 per cent are children.

So why not grab a ticket here and help out by enjoying some of the most delicious dishes in the entire city.

Vendors include Shawarma Khan, A Little Pizza Heaven, East India Company, Chaeban Ice Cream, Bronuts, Chosabi and much, much more.

The full list and more details can be found on the Winnipeg Harvest website.

2. Wonderful women

Get ready to be inspired by women of all ages, from all backgrounds, who are doing some truly incredible things for our province.

Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. the Viscount Gort Hotel will be the gathering place for these powerful and compassionate gals as the 13th annual Celebrating Women Gala takes place.

Organizers said the Gala is a way for the Provincial Council of Women of Manitoba to recognize and celebrate the work and achievements of local ladies who always go above and beyond to service their community.

“The whole council is part of an international group to try and improve the quality of life for women, families and the community,” – Chair, Celebrating Women Gala, Arlene Draffin Jones

To get your tickets or learn more, click here.

3. Father’s Day Tradition

I used to love running, but over the past year or so I slowly stopped and now I get winded climbing the stairs to the concourse here at 201 Portage.

But that hasn’t stopped me from getting swept up in the excitement of this weekend’s Marathon!

This Sunday, Winnipeg streets will be packed with some of the best runners in the country for the 41st annual Manitoba Marathon.

Hardworking folks will lace up for the half, full, relay, 10 km run and more and there are still plenty of ways you can get involved in the Marathon, even if you don’t consider yourself to be a runner.

We’ll be at the Global News Fit Expo Friday till 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a full list of exhibitors can be found right here.

And in true Manitoba fashion, this massive event also gives back to our community through the Manitoba Marathon Foundation.

Good luck and congratulations to everyone participating in the Marathon!

Happy weekend everyone!