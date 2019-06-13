Kelly Jay, from Hamilton band Crowbar, has suffered a stroke: daughter

Kelly Jay, a former member of the Hamilton band Crowbar, has reportedly suffered a stroke.

The report comes from Canadian Press pop culture reporter David Friend, who said on his Twitter account that he received the news from one of the Kelly Jay’s daughters on Thursday.

“Kelly Jay, a former member of Hamilton band Crowbar, has suffered a stroke. But his daughter tells me he has not died, contrary to reports on social media.”

Kelly Jay’s daughter Bella Fordham, on a GoFundMe page, says her family got the news on Sunday from staff at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alberta.

Fordham said the Crowbar alumnus “suffered from a severe stroke affecting the left side of his brain that he will not recover from.”

Kelly Jay, whose real name is Blake Fordham, played keyboards for the 1970s band and co-wrote their smash hit Oh, What a Feeling.

He also appeared on an episode of the TV show Hoarding: Buried Alive in 2013, just year after his wife of 15 years, Tami Jean, passed away.

