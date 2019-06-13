Woman with ties to Quebec facing human trafficking charges in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid human trafficking charges against a 23-year-old woman.
An investigation by the police’s vice unit began in March after receiving information that a woman was trafficking three other women for the purpose of sexual exploitation between various cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta, a Saskatoon police report said on June 13.
The 23-year-old woman is also alleged to have stolen money and personal belongings in an effort to maintain control over the victims, according to investigators.
She charged with three counts each of trafficking persons, uttering threats and theft over $5,000. The accused is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace on Thursday evening.
The alleged victims are two 20-year-old women from Quebec and an 18-year-old woman from Moose Jaw, Sask.
Victims were recruited in various ways, including through personal introductions and social media, according to investigators.
The 23-year-old woman has ties to Quebec, police said, and may go by the name ‘Mina.’
SPS is concerned there may be more victims related to this case and encourages anyone affected to report it to them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
