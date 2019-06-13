Man lowers baby off balcony by arm as family escapes Marseille apartment fire

A baby was lowered off a balcony by the arm as people struggled to rescue a family from an apartment fire in the centre of the French city of Marseille on Wednesday.

Video captured at the scene showed a baby being lowered from a balcony as a man climbed a pole up the side of the building to help.

The video, which was shot by Menon Beuchard, also showed two people on a separate balcony, one of them trying to climb over the railing.

Smoke emanated from the windows as people attempted the rescue.

All told, three kids were helped to safety at the scene — a six month old, a five year old and a seven year old, according to Marseille newspaper La Provence.

The kids’ mother and five other building tenants were evacuated from the building.

The mother suffered minor injuries, French reports said.