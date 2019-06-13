Raptors fans invited to potentially watch Game 6 inside Scotiabank Arena due to weather

Loyal fans looking to take in Game 6 of the NBA Finals might not have to suffer through cold and rain to watch the Raptors attempt to take home their first NBA title Thursday night.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) announced Thursday afternoon that due to severe weather conditions, fans in the Square will be moved into Scotiabank Arena to view the night’s game.

MLSE will make the call at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Raptors have another shot at making NBA history, clinching championship with Game 6 win

“The Raptors tailgate events in Maple Leaf Square are a long-standing tradition for our fans and we look forward to that tradition continuing for tonight’s historic game,” a statement from MLSE read.

Fans have been lined up for hours — some even for days — hoping to be able to watch their Raptors try to clinch the championship against the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors’ Marc Gasol should have gone to foul line late in Game 5, NBA says

The Raptors are up 3-2 in the series, after losing a heartbreaking Game 5 Monday by 1, 106-105.

The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m.

WATCH: Fans crowd Jurassic Park, streets of Toronto to watch Game 5