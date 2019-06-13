Please don’t call 911 about raccoons: OPP

Norfolk County OPP want to remind the public about the importance of the proper use of the 911 system.

READ MORE: Tempted to call 911 to complain about an Amber Alert? Don’t

They say a raccoon complaint is not an emergency.

The latest incident came on Tuesday morning, when police say a 911 call was received about a raccoon looking for food on someone’s property.

READ MORE: Niagara police share complaint recording made to 911 during Tuesday’s Amber Alert

“The OPP does not have the equipment to trap and house live animals or transport wild animals,” Insp. Joseph Varga says.

He added that the calls “tie up the phone lines at the communications centre, waste taxpayer money, tie up law enforcement officers and threaten lives.”

“A private animal removal service should be contacted instead of calling 911”

In Hamilton, you can call Animal Services at (905) 574-3433 or click here.