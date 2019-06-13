Charges laid after crash involving motorcycle in Oakville

A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision in Oakville.

Halton police say that just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Wyecroft Road near the GO station when a vehicle heading in the opposite direction turned left in front of him, and they collided.

Due to the impact, police said both the motorcycle and rider ended up over 40 metres away from the location of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a broken leg and minor lacerations.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, has since been charged with making an unsafe turn.

.@HaltonPolice Collision Reconstruction Unit investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Wyecroft Road west of Third Line in #Oakville. Male rider transported by @HaltonMedics207 to Hamilton trauma centre. Road closed. pic.twitter.com/o3PXQIp4gS — DR (@Media371) June 13, 2019