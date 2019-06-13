Canada
June 13, 2019 12:23 pm

Crude oil production to reach 5.86 million barrels per day by 2035: CAPP

By The Canadian Press

Tim McMillan, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers President and CEO, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
A A

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is projecting Canadian crude oil production will increase by 1.27 million barrels per day to 5.86 million by 2035.

The association’s latest forecast predicts total production in Western Canada will reach 5.76 million barrels per day in 2035 compared with 4.36 million in 2018.

READ MORE: Husky fined $3.8M for charges arising from Saskatchewan oil spill

Production in Eastern Canada is forecast to peak at 354,000 barrels per day in 2026 before falling to about 91,000 barrels per day in 2035.

The report noted that capital spending in the oilsands this year is set to fall for a fifth consecutive year to roughly $12 billion.

READ MORE: Alberta government to bring in bill to help First Nations invest in energy projects

Overall, capital investment across Canada’s oil and natural gas industry is forecast to fall to $37 billion in 2019.

The report said pipeline constraints, a lack of market diversity, and inefficient regulations are largely responsible for holding back the oil sector.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
CAPP
crude forecast
Crude Oil
crude oil forecast
Crude oil production
Forecast
Natural Gas
Oil and Gas
Oil And Natural Gas
Petroleum
Petroleum Producers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.