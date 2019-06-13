Sports
Saskatchewan boys help St. Louis Blues win first-ever Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (19), David Perron (57) and Tyler Bozak (21) celebrate after Bozak scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 5-1 to win the series 4-2.

(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
The Stanley Cup is coming back to Saskatchewan for the second year in a row.

Regina’s Tyler Bozak, along with Saskatoon’s Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz of Wilcox, Sask. helped the St. Louis Blues claim the championship in a 4-1 Game 7 victory against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

This is the first Stanley Cup win in the team’s 52-year franchise history.

The Washington Capitals’ goalie Braden Holtby, originally from Lloydminster, brought the Cup back to Saskatchewan as part of the celebration tour in 2018.

Saskatoon’s Chandler Stephenson of the Washington Capitals’ also brought the cup to Humboldt and Saskatoon last year after the team took the title.

