Winnipeg hospital not admitting patients after ‘critical and unsafe levels’ reached

Patients who need to be admitted at one of Winnipeg’s principal hospitals are being redirected to other emergency departments by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Global News has obtained a memo sent to staff at St. Boniface hospital on June 12 that stated the department has reached a “critical and unsafe level.”

“The number of admitted and active patients in the St. Boniface Emergency Department has reached critical and unsafe levels,” part of the memo said.

It was sent to St. Boniface staff in multiple departments including cardiology. St. Boniface is the leading ‘heart’ hospital in the city.

“This should occur for the next 24 hrs unless care cannot be provided at another site, or where deferral or immediate transfer from the referring facility threatens patient care owing to a time sensitive condition,” the memo states.

The WRHA admitted full-day redirection is not common.

“This has happened maybe one other time at this site,” Chief Health Operations Officer Krista Williams said. “We’re going through big system change.”

The WRHA said the hospital was “struggling” yesterday.

“Within our system we’ve been challenged with seeing an increase in acuity overall, said Williams “(St. Boniface was) struggling yesterday with an increased number of volume.”

The redirection comes less than two weeks after Concordia’s emergency department was shut down and turned in to an Urgent Care Centre.

The hospital expects to “deactivate” this redirection Thursday afternoon, said the WRHA.

It is also looking at adding beds on a temporary basis.

“We’re adding additional beds. They’re temporary beds but we’re going to add those beds to the acute care sites to support us not only for the next month but we’re looking at adding those additional beds for a period of possibly up to a year just as we’re going through transition to help manage these surges.”

RELATED: Babies born addicted to drugs up 42 per cent at St. Boniface Hospital