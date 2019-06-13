Sports
June 13, 2019 11:00 am

Forward Morgan Klimchuk re signs with Ottawa Senators after injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Morgan Klimchuk to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 24-year-old Regina native was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 11.

Klimchuk had four goals and one assist in eight games with AHL Belleville before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Klimchuk was a first-round pick (28th overall) by the Calgary Flames in 2013.

