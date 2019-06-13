2 homes invaded, victim shot in Lunenburg, N.S.

Two men broke into a home in Lunenburg, N.S., on Thursday.

At 4:33 a.m., Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion on Natural Forest Lake Rd. in Upper Cornwall, where one of the suspects discharged a shotgun.

RCMP were also notified at 5:07 a.m. that there was a man at the South Shore Regional Hospital who had been shot, but was not the same victim from the earlier incident. Police have determined that the two different homes were invaded on the same day.

READ MORE: Calgary police need information about April home invasion

In the second instance, a shotgun was discharged by one of the suspects in a home on Cornwall Rd., resulting in an injury to the victim’s foot. His injuries are not life-threatening.

RCMP officials have not made any arrests and are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555.