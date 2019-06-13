Woman seriously injured after shooting in North York: Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in North York Wednesday night.

Officers responded at around 10:16 p.m. to the area of Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue, just north of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Paramedics transported the victim to trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. Her condition has since been upgraded to non-life threatening.

There’s currently no information on suspects.