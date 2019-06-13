Crime
June 13, 2019 6:30 am

Woman seriously injured after shooting in North York: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in North York Wednesday night.

Max Trotta / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in North York Wednesday night.

Officers responded at around 10:16 p.m. to the area of Grandravine Drive and Arleta Avenue, just north of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

READ MORE: Police identify homicide victim after North York warehouse shooting

Paramedics transported the victim to trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. Her condition has since been upgraded to non-life threatening.

There’s currently no information on suspects.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
north toronto
North York
North York shooting
North York Toronto
Shooting
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.