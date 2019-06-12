Canadian Romano makes MLB debut with Jays

BALTIMORE – Canada’s Jordan Romano made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, pitching a perfect inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

Romano, from Markham, Ont., came into the game in the seventh inning and struck out two batter.

He got the first batter he faced, Pedro Severino, looking on a slider, then followed that with a swinging strikeout on Rio Ruiz on three straight pitches. He got Hanser Alberto to ground out to end the inning through a solid rainfall at Camden Yards.

The 26-year-old right-hander was all smiles in the dugout after his debut frame as he was met with congratulatory hugs from his teammates.

Romano is the 28th Canadian to play for Blue Jays. He was drafted by Toronto out of Oral Roberts University in the 10th round in 2014.

Romano is the 12th Canadian to appear in a major league game this year.