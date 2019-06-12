Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors’ Game 6 of NBA Finals to stream outside Saskatoon city hall

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Downtown Saskatoon is inviting fans to rally behind the Toronto Raptors during Game 6 of the NBA Finals at a viewing party in civic square on Thursday.

People are invited to watch the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoff finals at Saskatoon’s civic square on Thursday.

The Raptors are up against the Golden State Warriors in attempt to clinch their first NBA title in franchise history. The best-of-seven series is currently at 3-2 in favour of Toronto.

Downtown Saskatoon, the city’s central business improvement district, will host the free “JurasSask” viewing party for Game 6.

A large screen, courtesy of Pro Plus Production, and food trucks will be on location at this family-friendly event taking place outside city hall. The stream starts at 6 p.m. CT with the pre-game, and tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Hundreds gathered on Monday as well to watch Game 5 at civic square.

