Canada
June 12, 2019 6:21 pm

Barrie Pride festival confirmed for August

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

This is the eighth year that the county is hosting Pride festivities.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

The Pride festival has been approved to be held in Barrie on Sunday, August 11, according to a statement issued by Fierté Simcoe Pride.

The festival was approved by the City of Barrie’s creative economy department, the statement said.

READ MORE: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to again be no-show at Pride parades

The event will be organized by the Barrie Sub-Committee and supported by Fierté Simcoe Pride.

The August 11 festival will be the closing event for Simcoe County’s Pride celebrations, which will begin on July 29.

WATCH: Celebrating Pride Month through film

This is the eighth year that the county is hosting Pride festivities.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie LGBTQ
Barrie news
Barrie Pride
LGBTQ Pride
LGBTQ+ Pride 2019
Pride 2019
Simcoe Pride

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.