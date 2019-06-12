Barrie Pride festival confirmed for August

The Pride festival has been approved to be held in Barrie on Sunday, August 11, according to a statement issued by Fierté Simcoe Pride.

The festival was approved by the City of Barrie’s creative economy department, the statement said.

READ MORE: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to again be no-show at Pride parades

The event will be organized by the Barrie Sub-Committee and supported by Fierté Simcoe Pride.

The August 11 festival will be the closing event for Simcoe County’s Pride celebrations, which will begin on July 29.

WATCH: Celebrating Pride Month through film

This is the eighth year that the county is hosting Pride festivities.