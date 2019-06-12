Woman was not pushed from 12M cliff at Thetis Lake ‘as was originally reported’: RCMP

Police on Vancouver Island say they no longer believe a woman was pushed off a 12-metre cliff at Thetis Lake.

The West Shore RCMP had initially sought suspects after a 29-year-old woman reported that she had been shoved over the three-storey drop-off on May 21.

The woman had told police she was hiking near the first beach cliff face when she ran into a group of three women drinking alcohol. She told investigators that when she stopped to look over the cliff, someone pushed her from behind, knocking her into the water below.

But in an update on Wednesday, police said they have concluded the investigation and are no longer looking for suspects.

“While we cannot provide further specifics, investigators have determined the incident did not occur as was originally reported,” West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said in a media release.

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP for more information on the case.