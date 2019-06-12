630 CHED Talk to the Experts
June 12, 2019 12:09 pm

June 15 – Dr. Barry Lycka

Dr. Barry Lycka will be on 630 CHED's Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Are you bothered by fine lines and wrinkles? Would you like to enhance your lips or build facial volume for a more youthful appearance?
This week on Talk to the Experts, Edmonton’s own Dr. Barry Lycka – one of North America’s leading authorities on cosmetic procedures will be joined by his daughter and Nurse Practitioner, Michelle Jeannotte, to discuss the benefits of fillers and neuromodulators.  All these injectables have little or no downtime and can dramatically enhance your appearance.

Tune in this Saturday at 11:00AM to NOON on 630 CHED

