Winnipeg man hospitalized after early-morning West End shooting
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is in hospital in stable condition after an early-morning shooting near McGee Street and Wellington Avenue.
Winnipeg police said they were called around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday with a report of shots fired, and they found the injured man in the 600 block of McGee Street.
The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
