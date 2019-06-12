Politics
June 12, 2019 10:34 am

Lawsuit against former premier, P.E.I. government, refiled by three whistleblowers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Three whistleblowers whose private information was leaked from Prince Edward Island’s government to the Liberal Party have refiled a lawsuit naming the province, a former premier and top officials, claiming over $1.8 million in damages.

The lawsuit says that after the three women came forward at a 2011 news conference with allegations of corruption in the province’s business immigration program, personal information designed to harm their claim was fed to the media by top Liberals.

An earlier statement of claim, which has not been proven in court, was originally filed in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island on Feb. 7 by Susan Holmes, Cora Plourd Nicholson and Svetlana Tenetko.

The lawsuit filed Monday – which contains the same claims – names as defendants the province, former premier Robert Ghiz, former innovation minister Allan Campbell, and former deputy minister of economic development Michael Mayne.

John Kingman Phillips, a Toronto-based lawyer said in an interview that the claim was refiled due to a “technicality” because the province and “government-related defendants” had “demanded notice under provincial legislation.”

A report by the province’s privacy commissioner – completed six years after the women’s initial complaint – found the province had breached the women’s privacy rights, though it couldn’t specifically say how the leak occurred.

