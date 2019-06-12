Zorra Township railway bridge struck by truck for 7th time this year

OPP are issuing a warning to transport truck drivers after a railway bridge in Zorra Township was once again hit by a truck.

Oxford County OPP were called to the railway bridge on 17th Line near Hamilton Road for a report of a collision on Monday at around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the crash was the seventh incident in the last year in which a truck struck the bridge, which has signs police say are clearly posted.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

“This is a clear example of a preventable collision,” Oxford County OPP Insp. Anthony Hymers said in a release. “A mindset of just following the GPS and ignoring the road signs has become too common an occurrence.”

Police offered some tips for drivers to avoid hitting the railway bridge.

They suggest keeping GPS units updated and urge drivers not to rely exclusively on them for directions.

Police also advise getting a quality map book or trucker’s atlas and to keep a close eye on clearance signs.