April 30, 2019 7:48 pm
Updated: April 30, 2019 7:49 pm

1 dead after vehicle struck by train in Zorra Township.: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo of an OPP cruiser.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 92-year-old woman died on Tuesday, when her vehicle was struck by a freight train north of Ingersoll, Ont.

Oxford OPP said the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. at the CP Rail crossing on 31st Line, north of Dundas Street, when a northbound VW Jetta was struck by a westbound train.

Few other details have been released, but police said the rail crossing involved is controlled by flashing lights.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, identified by police only as a 92-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency crews remained at the scene late Tuesday afternoon. The road reopened to traffic around 5 p.m.

