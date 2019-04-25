Manitoba teen taken to hospital after train versus car crash
A 17-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after colliding with a train in the RM of Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Oakbank RCMP said the crash took place at an uncontrolled intersection on Briercliff Road south of Provincial Road 213.
Police said alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the incident.
RCMP and CP Rail’s police service continue to investigate.
