April 25, 2019 2:55 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 2:58 pm

Manitoba teen taken to hospital after train versus car crash

By Online Journalist  Global News

This vehicle collided with a train Wednesday afternoon in the RM of Springfield.

RCMP Manitoba
A 17-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after colliding with a train in the RM of Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Oakbank RCMP said the crash took place at an uncontrolled intersection on Briercliff Road south of Provincial Road 213.

Police said alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the incident.

RCMP and CP Rail’s police service continue to investigate.

